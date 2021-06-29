KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- More than 50 Kansas City Police Department members and several residents will be honored for acts of heroism, saving lives and ingenuity at a large award ceremony Tuesday night.

The ceremony will be at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of the Police Academy, 6885 N.E. Pleasant Valley Rd.

Multiple officers will be recognized for saving the lives of people who had been stabbed, shot, overdosed, were choking or drowning. Some of the victims they rescued will be in attendance.

The detectives and FBI agent who solved the murder of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro last summer will earn a Certificate of Commendation.

The DUI Section will receive a Special Unit Citation for charging a record number of impaired drivers in 2020. Officers who stopped a mass shooting outside an adult entertainment club will get the Certificate of Commendation.

Police Chief Richard Smith also will present Officer Alex Saragusa with the Distinguished Service Medal for when he pursued a vehicle while the occupants fired shots at him. The incident was captured on in-car video.

A KCPD officer is safe after suspects fired numerous shots at him during a pursuit Thursday night.

At about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 8, the Metro Patrol Division officer saw a car parked in a vacant, overgrown parking lot with no lights on. The officer surveilled the car for a few minutes and then attempted to stop it. The driver stopped briefly before taking off again. As the vehicle drove away, the occupants of the car fired numerous rounds at the officer from about 66th and Paseo to 65th and Woodland. (starting at 1:01) He was the only occupant in the police vehicle.

The officer continued to pursue the suspect vehicle and was eventually joined by other officers. The pursuit ended at Truman and Locust, where police deployed Tactical Vehicle Intervention (also known as the PIT Maneuver) (about 7:56). Officers took three suspects into custody without incident. They located a rifle and two handguns in the suspect vehicle.

The officer has been with KCPD for two years. Fortunately, he was not hurt, nor were the suspects or any innocent bystanders

