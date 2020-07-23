GENERIC: Police logo lights KCPD
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Mayor Quinton Lucas is taking action to protect police officers in Kansas City.

He wants doxing a law enforcement officer to be a crime.

The mayor says he was inspired by a conversation over the weekend with families of police officers. They expressed concern about so-called "doxing."

That's when someone researches and publishes your personal contact info online, opening you up to anyone and everyone -- possibly even putting you and your family in danger.

Lucas says he wants to criminalize this.

