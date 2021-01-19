TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- People living and working near the capitol building noticed more police and security in the area on Tuesday night.
Earlier in the week Gov. Laura Kelly's office restricted access to state buildings ahead of protests expected on Wed. during President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
Suzanne Christmas lives in downtown Topeka, just a few blocks from the Statehouse. She said she was concerned about the possibility of protests turning violent.
"I'm scared something will get into someone's back pocket and push them the wrong direction," she said.
Others were more optimistic. Trinatee Norman has worked at a restaurant downtown for several years. She said most protests on the capitol steps have not seemed to escalate.
"I'm expecting peace and quiet," Norman said. "You can do what you want to do as long as you're not affecting anyone else. Let people go to work, if they gotta pass through, let them pass through."
Luke Berry, a Topeka resident visiting downtown, also hoped for quiet. He and his friends had noted that more police officers were stationed in the area than usual.
"I don't think there'll be violence or anything like that," he said. "We saw what happened at the US Capitol and that's just something we don't ever, ever want to see again."
