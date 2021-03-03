KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV5) -- A local movie staple in downtown Kansas City has closed. The Alamo Drafthouse will not be reopening their doors after facing much struggles during the pandemic.
At the intersection of 14th and Main, sits the Alamo Drafthouse, a building that attracts some guest for its exterior beauty.
After visiting KC last year Marsi Najdeni who lives in Chicago, fell in love with the architectural structure of the building. That’s why when she found herself passing through KC today, she had to stop.
“This building stuck with me and this time around that we were driving I was like I need to stop into KC just for this building to see the beauty of it,” says Najdeni.
For KC residents this building is known more for what it offers inside, movies.
“It’s one of my favorite places to go downtown I literally moved downtown just so I can go there really,” says Downtown resident Patrick Hess.
The Alamo Drafthouse on Main Street along with all the locations nationwide closed temporarily last March because of COVID.
Today the movie company filed for bankruptcy and announced on Facebook that the Kansas City location will be permanently closing.
“The whole theater world is getting hit pretty hard by this pandemic and Alamo is just another casualty but now we don’t have a theater downtown,” says Hess.
With that being said less than 10 minutes down the road in North Kansas City sits Screenland Armour theater.
“For movie theaters both big and small it is very difficult time even though it feels like things are on the up and up,” says Screenland Armour owner Adam Roberts.
The combination of less movies being made, people’s fear of being indoors, and better weather, has hurt business.
Which is why Roberts hope the closure might attract more customers their way.
“We are going to keep offering the best cinema and hopefully more people will come and support a local business rather than a national chain,” says Roberts.
Before the Alamo Drafthouse the building was home to an AMC theater, as of right now there’s been no word on what will go in the old historic building.
Officials from the Power and Light District released a statement saying “We are working hard to find the perfect addition to write the next chapter for this historic venue, and we hope to have exciting news about its future soon.”
