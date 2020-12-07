KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A night of donuts and burnouts downtown has left black skid marks over several blocks on Grand Street.
Video surfaced Sunday night of a group of people who appeared to shut down the street for a sideshow that lasted around 20 minutes.
KCTV5 reached out to the organizers of the spectacle. They declined an on camera interview, but wrote that they had been trying to honor a friend who had died in a car crash earlier in the weekend. They also said they did not wish to cause trouble.
"So many people came together to honor him because that’s just what we do, it’s more than a community honestly it’s a family and we would and will do it for anyone in it," one wrote.
But people living and working downtown were concerned that the stunts were not safe.
Terry Noblet, who saw this event and a similar one unfolding a few weeks ago closer to the T-Mobile center, was afraid someone would get hurt.
"I was thinking they'd slam into a parked car," he said.
Others took a more lighthearted view.
"It felt like I was watching 'The Fast and the Furious' in real life," said Citlalic Maldonado, another downtown resident. "It was actually kind of nice to see."
Kansas City Police said they responded to dozens of calls about the sideshow. Sgt. Jake Becchina said police wanted to put an end to the event, but do so quietly.
"We want people to leave something like that peacefully because it's not safe," Becchina said. "We also don't want them to scatter and have them get hurt even worse in a situation like that."
Becchina said no one was cited for the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.