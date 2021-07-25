OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Around 10 a.m. Sunday, downed power lines caused I-35 to shut down near the Sante Fe exit in Olathe.
Both north and south bound traffic was diverted onto side roads so that crews could clear the road.
The road was reopened about 30 minutes later, but power wasn't immediately restored to the area.
Evergy said there were about 550 people without power in the area. A mower hit the pole, which caused the lines to go down. As of 11 a.m., power has been restored.
