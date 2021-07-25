downed power line I-35 scout
source: SCOUT KC

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Around 10 a.m. Sunday, downed power lines caused I-35 to shut down near the Sante Fe exit in Olathe.

Both north and south bound traffic was diverted onto side roads so that crews could clear the road. 

The road was reopened about 30 minutes later, but power wasn't immediately restored to the area.

Evergy said there were about 550 people without power in the area. A mower hit the pole, which caused the lines to go down. As of 11 a.m., power has been restored.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.