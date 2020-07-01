DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Health officials in Douglas County are issuing an order to close bars and taverns heading into the holiday weekend as new cases of COVID-19 continue to spike.

Citing the recent increases in cases, Douglas County’s Local Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino noted that these jumps have been seen in groups once thought less likely to be susceptible to the illness – younger adults.

“We have seen a rise of cases among younger adults, and these cases are now being linked to higher-risk older adults in our community,” Marcellino said. “We have to slow down the spread of the coronavirus in Douglas County to prevent a surge of cases.”

The new ban will run for the next two weeks and follows the county’s decision to require residents to wear face masks in public places that went into effect on Wednesday.

“It is our hope that taking these measures now will allow us to slow the spread and put us into a stronger position as we approach the school season,” Marcellino explained.

The county will issue an official order on Thursday that will include the bar closing order.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Douglas County had seen 190 cases of COVID-19 since mid-March, but 66 of those cases – more than a third of the total during the pandemic, have come since June 26.

“Across the country and here locally, COVID-19 cases are climbing. It is clear that bars are a highrisk environment for the spread of COVID-19,” Marcellino said. “Locally, we have seen a surge of cases linked to bars. Infectious disease and public health experts around the country are recommending the closure of bars.”

While bars will be closed to patrons, they will still be allowed to operate curbside and carryout services.