LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- A new budget proposal in Lawrence has some fearing that it’ll lead to an increase in the number of homeless people you’ll see in the area. KCTV5 News spoke with the only homeless shelter in Douglas County to hear their concerns.
The new proposed budget would give the shelter less money, which shelter officials said will result in cutting staff, and cutting staff means less people they can help.
Yvonne Cook works at the Lawrence Community Shelter as a dishwasher. But before working there she was a resident.
“I’ve been staying here for about a month,” Cook said.
And before living there, she was on the streets, Cook said the center has turned her life completely around.
“People treat you with respect and try to understand what and how you’re feeling and what you are going through, help you get to your next step, your goal,” Cook said.
And for Cook, her next goal has now been completed, getting a place of her own to live.
“I get housing from section eight transitional housing,” Cook said.
But there are hundreds of people just like Cook, trying to reach those same goals, which is the reason Thea Perry, the President of Lawrence Community Shelter, fears the new budget proposal.
“My biggest fear is that someone is going to freeze to death,” Perry said.
Last year the city’s budget gave the center $200,000, but in the 2020 budget proposal, the city would be giving the center $296,000, which is more than last year but it’s more than $200,000 lower than what the center requested, a decision officials made in order to have money for the area recreational center and to keep the mill levy flat.
“Although we didn’t fund them to the extent they asked for, funding by the city we are still providing some significant substantial support,” Stuart Boley, Commissioner said.
But Perry fears that support is just not enough.
“Unfortunately, these budget cuts would necessitate cutting our staff and also in order to maintain a safe staff to guest ratio, it would also necessitate us reducing the number of people that we serve from about 125 to about 65,” Perry said.
City officials said they plan on working with the county who also helps fund the shelter, to see if they can provide additional financial support.
“We need to work closely with the county and with the shelter over the next year to make sure the services are being provided,” Boley said.
Tuesday night, the commissioner will have a meeting, but no action towards the budget will take place, they said there will be a public hearing on the budget August 6th and then on the 13th, they’ll most likely adopt it.
