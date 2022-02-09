DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Douglas County Board of County Commissioners voted to extend their indoor mask mandate for anyone age 2 or older until March 2.
In an unanimous vote, commissioners extended the indoor mask mandate instead of voting on a new health order that would have required masks at large events with 500 or more people in attendance including sporting events, concerts, tradeshows and conventions.
Several members of the public spoke in support of and in opposition to mask mandates in Douglas County. After more than an hour and half discussion, county commissioners voted to extend the current indoor mask mandate.
The county’s health officers differed on their recommendations.
“I feel we are in a place that we can let go of the community wide mask mandate,” Douglas County Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcelino said.
Douglas County Deputy public health officer Dr. Jennifer Schrimsher said it would be reasonable to extend the indoor mask mandate for a short period of time. She said Douglas County’s current COVID case numbers are nearly double what they were during the county’s previous peak.
“Having to call families and tell families their loved one is dead,” Schrimsher said. “We have had way too many deaths the last month or so.”
County commissioners said they will continue to monitor cases in their community. They could withdraw the extended health order at any time if case numbers decline.
