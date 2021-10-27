LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- Liberty, Missouri, residents are dealing with two different water main breaks right now.
The local police department was first to post about the issue, stating that Liberty Utilities were responding to a double water main break on Conister Street, just south of W. Liberty Drive.
That area is south of Liberty High School directly to the north, as well as the shopping area to the northwest that Academy Sports + Outdoors is in.
The road is closed from W. Liberty Drive to Barford Road.
Workers are out directing traffic. The police department is asking people not to speed past those workers.
The city of Liberty then posted on Facebook about this, saying that crews are turning off water service to homes on Conister Street, from W. Liberty Drive to Barford Road.
This is a highly residential area, so a notable amount of customers will be affected.
"Due to the emergent nature of this break, door hangers will not be distributed," the city noted.
They also said there is not an ETA for repair.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. No further details are available at this time, including the cause of the breaks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.