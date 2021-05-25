KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another seriously injured.
According to the KCKPD, the shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of S. 29th St.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men outside of a residence who were the victims in an apparent shooting.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
The suspect fled the scene of the crime in a vehicle before police arrived.
The KCKPD's Major Case Unit is still investigating the homicide and shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
No further information is available at this time.
