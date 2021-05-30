GENERIC: Handgun, crime scene tape, shooting, gun 2
BRANSON, MO (KCTV) -- A double shooting in Branson on Saturday night has left one person dead. 

The Branson Police Department says the shooting happened in the late evening hours in the 1800 block of W. 76 County Blvd, in a restaurant's back parking lot. 

Officers quickly found the victims when they arrived, secured the scene, and called for medical aid. 

One of those victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Investigators spent the night processing the scene and the investigation is still in its beginning stages. 

"Robbery does not appear to be the motive at this time and police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public," according to the police.

The victims have been identified, but their names are not being released until family has been notified.

The police department asks anyone with information to call the Citizen Alert to Crime Hotline (CATCH) at 417-334-1085. 

