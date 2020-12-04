Area doctors are starting to see confirmed cases of the flu. Combine that with the coronavirus pandemic and it's more important than ever to boost your immune system to strengthen your chance at warding off illness.
*Shape magazine has come out with a special edition to find ways to strengthen your immune system.
Alyssa Sparacino, the Deputy Digital Editor of shape.com, says, "Our immune system is a really complex one. You know we often think about strengthening our muscles in the gym, or these days more often than not at home, and we really should be focusing on strengthening our immune system for longevity and quality of life as well"
She says while keeping your body in movement is vital. It's equally important to know when to rest.
She says, "If you are sick and you are feeling under the weather, the last thing you really want to do is push yourself through a work out. Your body is already stressed trying to fight off this illness and taxing it further with exercise really isn’t doing it any favors. And you know what’s true is that you could actually prolong your sickness or make symptoms worse. So you really want to just focus on getting better."
*Shape magazine is published by the parent company of this television station, The Meredith Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.