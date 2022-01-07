INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- As Kansas City area county and city governments scrambled this week to address school-related COVID mitigation measures, the Independence mayor says the city is staying out of it, instead preferring to defer to the local school boards themselves.
As omicron has spread and local hospitals officials sounded the alarm earlier this week on growing hospitalization numbers, area governments have been pressured to reinstitute COVID mitigation measures that they had dropped last year while the pandemic waned.
The Johnson County Board of Commissioners on Thursday held an hours-long meeting in which they eventually decided to keep their pre-K through sixth grade mask mandate in county schools. The same day, the Kansas City (MO) Council voted 10-2 to reinstitute a mask mandate for all schools within city limits.
Likewise, Wyandotte County/Kansas City, KS Unified Government has come under pressure to reinstitute some type of mask mandate, whether for schools or the county at large.
The City of Independence has its own health department and thus holds health autonomy separate from the Jackson County government. The City of Independence, though, has never instituted wide COVID mitigation requirements, either for schools or for the city at large.
The city did have a short-lived mask mandate that applied to city-owned buildings, but that was nixed last summer just one week after being implemented. A separate mask mandate was later voted down 4-2 by the Council in August.
During the pandemic, the city has instead relied on businesses to craft their own COVID policies and school boards to institute their own measures. Mayor Eileen Weir took to Twitter on Friday morning to tell citizens to expect much of the same going forward, despite local hospital officials---including Independence's own Centerpoint Hospital---saying they are buckling under the growing number of patients and shrinking number of ICU beds.
"(The City of Independence) has never placed COVID mandates on schools," Weir said. "I have confidence in our elected Boards of Education to make these decisions for their districts."
The mayor then tagged the school districts of Independence, Fort Osage, Blue Springs and Raytown, all of whom have at least some schools within Independence city limits.
Kansas City area chief medical officers are set to meet at 8 a.m. Friday to discuss COVID-19's effect on their hospitals and how Kansas' recent emergency declaration opens up resources for them. You can watch that live on KCTV5.com and on the KCTV5 Facebook page. No such emergency declaration has been declared in Missouri.
