OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Officers Foundation is asking for help for a young officer battling a severe case of COVID-19.
They say 23-year-old Freddie Castro was perfectly healthy until he tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-July.
He was hospitalized, and his condition worsened. He was moved to ICU and has suffered multiple heart attacks and strokes.
To help pay for expenses related to his care, the foundation is raising money for his family. If you would like to donate, click here. Make sure to click the box “Officer Freddie Castro.”
