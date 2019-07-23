WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Meals on Wheels in Wyandotte County is struggling for money this summer.
Donations are down significantly over the past five years.
Vickie Smith has been delivering Meals on Wheels for 15 years. She knows people like Betty and Lawrence Peet count on her for a healthy dinner.
“It’s so great to know you’ve got food coming when it’s supposed to be there, and it’s prepared. You’re not worried about how you’re going to get the grocery cart down there and how you’re going to get food on the table,” Betty Peet said.
Wyandotte County Meals on Wheels serves about 700 people a day, using funds from the state and federal government and donations. But, donations are down about 45 percent from 2014. The county’s agency on aging is faced with tough decisions.
“There’s a chance that we may have a waitlist. And I would say, in the history of my time, that’d be the first time we’d have to do that,” said Bobbie Lane with the Area Agency on Aging.
The drop-in donations cut the service’s ability to provide about 35-hundred meals.
“Some seniors, that may be the only meal they have today,” Lane said.
Deliveries will continue as scheduled for those already signed up, but new participants may have to wait on a meal until more donations roll in.
In addition to fundraising efforts, the Area Agency on Aging is looking for business community partners to help with the difference in what they have in donations and what they need to keep providing.
