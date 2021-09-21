MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- A JoCo Tex-Mex restaurant will close in December after 50 years of business.
Barry Cowden, the owner of Don Chilito's on Johnson Drive, told customers Tuesday morning he is planning to retire.
The restaurant sent out a press release that began, "After a great 50 year run on Johnson Drive, Don Chilito’s is riding off into the sunset."
Cowden's father, Bill, opened the business in 1971. The cafeteria-style service and the massive, cheesy plates have not changed much since then.
Neither has the lunch crowd.
"My business is great," Cowden said. "A lot of people think this is an economic decision but it's not. Business is good."
Cowden refused to follow Johnson County's mask mandate in 2020. But, he said the decision is not related to the pandemic. While he acknowledged that it had been difficult to find workers to staff the restaurant, he said it wasn't that either.
"It's time for me to retire," he said.
Cowden said he has listed the restaurant for sale. He said his last day open would be Dec. 11. Right now, he doesn't have many plans for what he will do after.
"I'm going to go to Mexico for a month and sit on the beach," he said.
Customers found out about the impending closure quickly. Some came to eat at Don Chilito's just to show support to the business.
"Yeah, it's a fixture," said Grant Mong, who used to sneak away to the restaurant for lunch as a high schooler. "I've been coming here all my life."
