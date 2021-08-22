MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- An hours long police stand off on Interstates 35 and 635 ended without incident late Saturday night.

According to police, officers were called to the scene of a domestic incident between an adult male and a family member.

A short time later around 7:30 p.m., the same adult male wrecked his car near I-35 and I-635. He refused to get out of the car. This standoff between the subject and authorities lasted for several hours.

The ramps from I-35 southbound to I-635 and I-635 to I-35 southbound were closed for some time. Police also had I-35 northbound closed at Johnson Drive.

A tactical unit was finally able to get the subject out of the vehicle and the scene ended without incident. The subject was being treated at a local hospital for injuries related to the wreck.

No names or charges have been released at this time.