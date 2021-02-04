JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson has ordered the dome of the Missouri capitol building to shine red beginning on Friday as a celebration of the Chiefs returning to the Super Bowl.
It will remain red until Monday, Feb. 8.
“We couldn’t be more excited for the Chiefs to return to the Super Bowl, especially after a challenging year for our state,” Governor Parson said. “The Chiefs have played an important role not just in Kansas City and Missouri but throughout the history of football. Our sports teams unite us as fans and provide an outlet of relief during times of struggle, and we are proud to have the Chiefs represent the great state of Missouri at the Super Bowl once again.”
“Let’s run it back and bring home another Super Bowl trophy!” Governor Parson said. “Go Chiefs!”
