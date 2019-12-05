OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A person jogging with their dog was seriously injured Thursday morning after they were struck by a vehicle in Overland Park.
It happened about 5:30 a.m. near West 123rd Street and Blue Valley Parkway. Police said the dog died at the scene.
One person is in critical condition after a driver hit them and their dog early this morning. Overland Park police still have a few lanes around 123rd and Blue Valley Pkwy blocked. pic.twitter.com/RFM8uDrSNI— Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) December 5, 2019
The driver is cooperating with police.
