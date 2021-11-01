Olathe fire
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe Fire Department rescued a dog while battling a house fire today. 

The fire department says they were called to a house fire near 115th Terrace and Northwood Drive around 11:40 a.m. 

The fire reportedly started in the garage. 

No one was injured, according the fire department. 

They posted video on social media of the fire and crews carrying a dog out of the structure.

