OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe Fire Department rescued a dog while battling a house fire today.
The fire department says they were called to a house fire near 115th Terrace and Northwood Drive around 11:40 a.m.
The fire reportedly started in the garage.
No one was injured, according the fire department.
They posted video on social media of the fire and crews carrying a dog out of the structure.
Firefighters just rescued a family pet from a house fire near 115th Ter and Northwood Dr. Call came in around 11:40 am. Reported to have started in the garage. No injuries. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/o0x1d9cFA5— Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) November 1, 2021
