OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Overland Park firefighters had to use oxygen on a dog they saved from a house fire early Tuesday morning. But the dog is now safe and in a vet's care.
Firefighters responded shortly before 9 a.m. to a house fire on West 157th Street near Rosewood Drive. Responders noticed smoke showing, along with flames on the ground floor of the two-story home.
The only person home at the time made it out safely, but their dog was still inside. Crews found the dog on the second floor and carried it safely outside, where they treated the dog for smoke inhalation by giving it oxygen, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.
Animal Control responded to the scene and transported the dog to a local veterinarian for additional care.
Crews had the fire under control in less than 10 minutes, although fire significantly damaged the first floor of the home. Also, the entire home sustained smoke damage.
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.
