KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A dog that has been at a Kansas City animal shelter for over three years is looking for a forever home.
Lincoln has been waiting patiently at the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City for over 1,000 days to find his new owners.
"He is a sweet, playful guy with so much love to give and is a favorite amongst the shelter staff," shelter volunteer Carrie Gillaspie said.
Lincoln is a playful and fun-loving hound/Malamute mix. He’s four years old and weighs 70 pounds.
He loves to play with tennis balls and toys. He also loves to fetch and he can also entertain himself with his toys.
