EMPORIA, KS (KCTV) – Hollywood’s next breakout star got his start in Kansas and is about to make his debut in the Harrison Ford movie, “The Call of the Wild” after a showbiz family discovered him at the right time and gave him a new life.
Peggy Perez runs the only animal shelter in Emporia. She remembers when animal control brought in an abandoned a St. Bernard collie cross named Buckley in October 2018.
“He was a little underweight and he had a skin condition,” Perez recalled.
Even with some challenges, that newest pup caught someone's eye. Jessica Sanders told The Pet Collective that she just happened to be looking for an animal to adopt and her husband, Hollywood director Chris Sanders, was making a movie adaptation of the Jack London’s novel.
“Here comes Jess with this dog she found in Kansas, and it was the exact dog we needed,” the director said in the interview.
The Sunflower State canine uncannily resembles the dog in the book, right down to the name. It could even be said that Buckley has star quality.
Chris Sanders used him to create CGI models for Harrison Ford's costar, and he appears in few scenes in person. And like any budding movie star, Buckley even has his own Instagram account.
View this post on Instagram
At the @callofthewild premiere last week, I couldn’t be in the #stepandrepeat group photos (too much star power in one place? MAYBE), but here’s a super-quick clip taken by my dad @chrissandersart before my mom @jessicasteelesanders and I went back to my green room! I got to say hi to @omarsyofficial, #CaraGee, and @karengillan! 💖 Bow tie: @etsytwinklemingle JSS hair: @deadsexyhair JSS makeup: @jenichua #cotwbuck #callofthewild #thecallofthewild #callofthewildpremiere #callofthewildworldpremiere #omarsy #karengillan #redcarpet #hollywoodpremiere #moviedog #dogmovie #makeupbyJeniC #deadsexyhair
The crew back in Emporia can’t wait to see the big debut.
“It's exciting. It's exciting for our small little community,” Perez told KCTV5 News.
There are so many animals in need of loving homes, and the shelter hopes stories like Buckley's will encourage more people to adopt.
“There's some really wonderful animals sitting in shelters,” Perez said. “I've always thought that a rescued animal knows it’s been rescued.”
Perez says it’s part of what interested the California couple.
“She wanted people to know that he was adopted,” she said. “Our whole community is very proud.”
It might be the biggest parallel to the book and movie - that there's hope for any stray when there is enough love.
