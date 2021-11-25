KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- No people were hurt in a Thanksgiving morning house fire in Kansas City, but firefighters rescued two animals.
Crews responded at 4:34 a.m. to a two-story house on Charlotte Street just north of 31st Street. Firefighters worked quickly to knock down the flames, and pulled two animals from the home---a cat and a dog.
Both animals were O.K., and the dog was wagging its tail.
The fire department hasn't released any information on the cause of the fire, and no one was injured.
