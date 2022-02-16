KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating the murder of a child Tuesday night in Kansas City.
Editor's note: The below information is from a legal document and is graphic. Readers are advised to use their own discretion.
Police received a call around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday from a female saying she was concerned someone was trying to harm her. During her call, she advised the devil was trying to attack her. After denying having any mental illness, she hung up the phone.
Officers arrived at the home in the 7300 block of Indiana Ave. and found what appeared to be blood leading up to the front door. Officers could hear a female singing inside of the residence. As they knocked, the female sang even louder.
At the scene, officers learned there were three children associated with the house. An officer looked inside the house and saw a severed head.
The authorities forced their way in through the rear door in order to check on the wellbeing of the woman and children. A woman was found in the kitchen with apparent blood on her legs and feet.
Beyond the kitchen, officers found a child who had apparently been decapitated.
They also found a decapitated dog in the basement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.