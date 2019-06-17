KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) -- Doctors removed a 10-inch knife that impaled a Kansas boy’s face when he fell while playing.
Eli Gregg’s harrowing experience began late Thursday evening when he was playing outside his home in Redfield, about 10 miles from Fort Scott in southeast Kansas.
His mother, Jimmy Russell, says she heard her 15-year-old son scream and called 911 when she saw the knife in his face.
“It looked pretty grim. It was scary,” Russell said.
The knife was embedded in his skull, with the tip of it on his carotid artery. Surgeons at The University of Kansas Health System removed it Friday morning.
“It could not have had a pound more force on it and him survive that event,” Dr. Koji Ebersole told Miracle News Network. “I don’t think he would have survived it.”
Within 24 hours after the surgery, Eli was able to talk and make light of the situation.
“He says he’s going to stay away from sharp objects,” said Russell, who added that Eli is doing great and should make a full recovery.
“It’s almost a miracle,” she said. “I mean, it really, really, it’s amazing.”
