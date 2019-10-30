KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Inside Dear You Tattoo is typical tattoo stuff such as needles, machines, pages of flash and bottles of tattoo ink everywhere.
“I do not buy tattoo ink from Amazon or Ebay or Wal-Mart or anything like that,” Amber Burkey with Dear You Tattoo said.
Burkey has been at the tattoo shop off of Rainbow Boulevard for three years. She says she only gets ink from retailers who sell to licensed shops.
“We, as a trade, do not tell people where we buy them from because they are not accessible to the public and they should not have access to it,” Burkey said.
That’s because right now, the FDA does not regulate tattoo ink.
“The FDA does not come in to play until there is a report of something going wrong with the tattoo pigment,” Burkey said.
Burkey says to tattoo legally in Kansas she has to buy from companies that have regulated batches of ink with batch numbers and expiration dates.
Across the state line in Missouri, tattoo shops have to show where ink came from.
You’ve probably noticed more people with tattoos. Nearly 40% of people ages 18-29 have at least one tattoo. Half of them have up to five and Gen X people have ink too.
But what happens when the needle is put away and the ink is dry?
“Tattoo ink is what’s called a foreign body. It’s smaller than a splinter, but it’s kind of like a splinter,” Dr. Daniel Aires who is the Head of Dermatology at the University of Kansas Health System said.
Aires says he talks to patients about getting tattoos. Even if everything goes well such as the shop is clean, they have clean needles and good ink, things can still go wrong.
“As far as your body is concerned, it’s something that shouldn’t be there,” Aires said.
In one case, doctors thought a lymph node from a woman in Australia was black because of cancer, but it’s actually black tattoo ink, but Aires says that is very rare.
Burkey says if you’re concerned, make sure to ask questions and keep an eye for a few things such as bottles being labeled.
“And they shouldn’t be putting anything into the bottle. Only out of the bottle,” Burkey said.
