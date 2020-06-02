KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- Doctors and medical experts say they're concerned about the possibility of further COVID-19 spikes coming out of the nationwide police protests in the coming weeks.
Several cities across the U.S., including Kansas City, have seen throngs of protesters pack the streets in response to the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died after an officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes during an arrest.
While some of those protests have remained peaceful---with police even joining in or kneeling alongside protesters---many have resulted in unrest and property destruction. Police said more than 20 people were arrested Monday night following protests at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, MO.
As protests have gathered so near to each other during these events, doctors are concerned they could see a COVID-19 spike in a few weeks, after the virus has had time to incubate within the bodies of those infected.
Doctors were careful, though, not to point fingers at protesters as the only cause of the spread, while states simultaneously reopen more businesses. Medical experts say wearing a mask is especially important, and they're please with the amount of people wearing them in the Kansas City area.
KCTV5 caught up with a few people cleaning up after the protests. They said being a part of the demonstration is worth the risk.
"It was a little uncomfortable, I guess, at times," said Jennifer Mansur, a protester. "You know, you want to be safe. But I thought it was important enough that we should go ahead and do it."
Doctors say that if you participate in the protests, it might be a good idea to minimize your exposure to other people over the next few weeks, and make fewer trips to other public places. They also said it wouldn't hurt to go ahead and get tested, if you have that ability.
"I think the key is, even exercising your right to free speech and protesting injustice doesn't keep you immune from spreading a disease like COVID-19," said Steve Stites, chief medical officer for the University of Kansas Health System. "Don't succumb to the disease trying to do something that you think is right."
