Dr.Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood, holds a plastic cannula, a piece of equipment Planned Parenthood uses during abortion procedures, as she answers questions by Planned Parenthood attorney Richard Muniz on the third day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on whether Planned Parenthood can keep its abortion license on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in St. Louis.