PAOLA, KS (KCTV) -- The Miami County Sheriffs Department has recovered the body of a person who may have drowned in Hillsdale Lake early Thursday morning.
Deputies were called about 8:15 a.m. to the lake on a report of a person working on a dock who fell into the water.
The worker was on a project that was extending a dock into the lake. The worker fell into about 30 feet of water. The worker did not surface so the Overland Park Police Dive Team was called in to search for the victim.
No other details are being released by the sheriff’s department at this time.
Hillsdale Lake is located west of Highway 169 and south of Interstate 35 in Paola.
