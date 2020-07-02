INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station on Thursday morning.
The police said the shooting happened at 11:50 a.m. in the parking lot of a gas station at 40 Highway and Crysler Avenue.
The disturbance involved multiple people shooting at each other.
One person was injured and had to be taken to the hospital.
KCTV5 News is working to learn more details about this shooting.
