BLUE SPRINGS MO (KCTV) -- A Blue Springs School District parent wants administrators to take action after a hit list surfaced with students’ names on it, including her daughter’s.
On Wednesday, the district confirmed three lists are circulating at the freshman campus and at least one other, similar list was shared at another campus.
The mother who spoke with KCTV5 News us not to share her name in order to protect her daughter, who is a freshman.
She did share an image from social media of one of the hit lists. We’ve blurred the students names and the derogatory term following some of them. To the right is the dollar amount.
The mother we spoke with said her daughter has experienced bullying and the hit list has gone too far. Her daughter was in a fight just last Thursday. She said she can’t help but think the two incidents are related.
She said the district told her they are not, because they didn’t know about the lists until Friday.
“I want them to find out who created the hit list and I want those kids to be punished accordingly,” she said. “I want these kids to understand that you can't target people like that.”
“It's infuriating to see that it has gone this far and that kids would actually go to this extent to hurt other kids,” she said.
The police department is aware of the lists and is working with the school district public safety department to share information and assist.
KCTV5’s Carolina Cruz reached out to the school district for the second time this week on this issue. They are working on providing KCTV5 News with a statement today.
5 P.M. UPDATE:
The school district just confirmed the name of where the fourth hit list circulated. It involved students at Paul Kinder Middle School.
Parents just received the following letter from the principal there:
“We became aware of some PKMS students participating in inappropriate banter in a private group chat on social media. The social media conversation about being paid to beat each other up includes only those students within the group chat. The group of friends within the discussion had no intention of acting upon their conversation. The investigation is ongoing.
Please take this opportunity to remind your student that things they say or do on social media may negatively impact our school and could result in disciplinary consequences.”
