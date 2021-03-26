KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person was shot and suffered life-threating injuries Friday afternoon.
Police were called about 1:30 p.m. to a hair salon business in the 4300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.
A witness at the salon told KCTV5 that it started as a fight between someone in the business and someone who walked in the business.
The witness said there had been a dispute between the two women earlier in the afternoon.
The argument escalated and one of the women pulled a gun and shot the other.
Police said she has serious injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.