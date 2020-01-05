KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Fire Department had an eventful morning trying to extinguish a house that caught fire while a family was inside on Sunday morning.
It all began at 10:51 a.m. at a house in the 700 block of Bennington Ave.
Police happened to be in the area and saw that the house was on fire, so they checked to make sure no one was inside.
As it turns out, a family was inside watching TV and was not aware of the fire. Luckily, they were able to get out before anyone was injured.
When firefighters arrived, they found that the hydrant near the house was not working, so they had to use the one down the hill and run the hose up the street.
One firefighter had to be taken to the hospital for minor burns on their face and ear.
Red Cross has been called to assist the four adults and three children who lived in the house and have now been displaced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.