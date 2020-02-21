KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A KCK house fire overnight displaced a family and may have killed a pet.
Fire crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to North 57th Street, just south of Parallel Parkway. There they found a house engulfed by flames.
Three adults who had been in the home made it out safely. Firefighters knocked out the fire and are investigating to find out the cause. The family's pet had not been accounted for and was feared dead.
There were no injuries reported. Damage to the home was significant.
