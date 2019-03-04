LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adama Diomande scored in stoppage time to help LAFC beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Sunday night in the MLS opener for both teams.
Diomande, who came on in the 59th minute, cut back to evade a defender at the top-left corner of the box and blasted a rising shot into the net in the fourth minute of injury time.
Krisztian Nemeth gave Sporting KC a 1-0 lead in the 16th. He tapped it to Johnny Russell who passed it back to Nemeth for the one-touch finish from near the spot.
Eduard Atuesta, from near midfield, perfectly placed a long, arcing pass to Diego Rossi on the left side. He cut to the middle, past defender Graham Zusi, before bending a low shot past the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Tim Melia, just inside the far post, to make it 1-1 in the 47th minute.
Sporting's Roger Espinosa, who received a yellow card 31st, was shown a red in the 84th minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.