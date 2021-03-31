KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Joe Dragush believes the legends he's heard about his family's property since he was a kid.
He's lived near 64th and Leavenworth Road all his life. His father built the house in which he now lives.
Dragush said his family discovered Native American gravesites when they first purchased the property, just to the west of his driveway.
"We don't know how many graves are out there or anything," he said. "Just that they've been there."
Dragush became worried about his lawn when the city began widening Leavenworth Road. Workers have started digging on both sides of the street, preparing it for a new drainage system.
After the city began work on his water line, Dragush found what he believed to be more artifacts.
The 75-year-old said he reached out to the city multiple times. Eventually, a contractor put plastic netting around the area he had marked off, claiming it was part of the storied burial sites.
"I just want them to be respected," he said.
KCK's Public Works Department ordered a study of the area after Dragush contacted them. The state found no archeological evidence on the property, though it is approximately a half mile from the Trowbridge Archeological Site where an amateur archeologist discovered a large deposit of Native American remains and artifacts in the 1930s.
The Trowbridge collection is on display at the Wyandotte County Museum.
David Reno, a spokesperson for the city, encouraged residents to reach out if they are concerned about potential artifacts on their land.
"Wyandotte County has a deep, rich, and diverse history," Reno wrote. "Should the project team or construction personnel discover some previously unknown historically significant item during the construction process, everyone will take great care to ensure the item is treated with the respect, dignity, and appreciation it deserves."
