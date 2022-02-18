KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Local road crews worked overnight and into Friday clearing away the record-breaking snowfall that fell on the Kansas City metro Thursday.
Shawnee saw 10 inches of snow. The city's snow boss said crews have made most of the city passable, but much work still remains, even after working all day and through the night.
"It's been several years since we've had 10 inches of snow," said Chuck Walston, city snow manager. "We're plowing everything off, trying to curb-to-curb on residentials...waiting and praying for the sun to come out."
Kansas City International Airport reported 7 inches, breaking the record for the day of 6 inches set in 1893. Kansas City suburbs in both states reported high snowfall totals, including 10 inches in De Soto and 9.3 inches in Merriam and 8.5 inches in Blue Springs and Parkville.
Kansas City leaders said that, with this much snow, it will probably take days before all streets have been treated.
"I think we've seen improvements this year, but this storm, of course, is a real challenge," Mayor Quinton Lucas said.
Missouri Highway Patrol says they received 350 calls Thursday, including 85 crashes, 208 stranded drivers and eight injuries. There were no deaths, they said.
Friday morning's driving conditions remained slick in many spots, but were much-improved on interstates and highways. Even so, emergency crews were working about 30 crashes at the same time along metro highways as of 8 a.m. Friday. None of those appeared to have serious injuries.
Reporter Taylor Johnson was out in the Mobile Storm Tracker on Friday morning to show the road conditions:
