KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In 2007, Kansas City had a little more than 100 police officers than it does now. While people like the mayor and the president of the fraternal order of police say we need more cops, that’s only part of solving the problem with crime.
97 homicides. That’s how many people have been killed in Kansas City so far, this year. Brad Lemon, President of The Fraternal Order of Police says Kansas City’s police force was at its highest in 2007 with 1,422 officers.
“When you decide to cut 100 or more police officers from the police department and pretend the city's going to stay safe as it was is just not possible,” Lemon said.
With budget cuts came fewer and fewer police. As of July 31, the Kansas City Police Department has a budget for 1,359 officers with 44 open positions. KCTV5 News looked at cities with similar population sizes to see how many officers they have compared to Kansas City.
This year, Columbus, Ohio has 1,800 officers. Indianapolis, Indiana has 1,511 and Nashville, Tennessee has 1,315.
There are currently 68 officer candidates going through the police academy. Kansas City police doubled the strength of their community interaction program and each patrol division has a contracted social worker. Officers do proactive patrol as they have time.
“Responding to 911 calls for service that is our number one priority and then obviously associated reports and things that come from that. Proactive patrol is in addition to those calls for service so as calls allow,” Sgt. Jake Becchina with the Kansas City Police Department said.
Mayor Quinton Lucas supports more officers but says there are other things that need to be done as well.
“I think it’s even more of a sign that whatever we’re doing right now isn’t working and we need to make sure that we’re working both on the enforcement side the policing side, mental health, conflict resolution,” Lucas said.
In 2007, federal grants helped pay for more officers. Lemon says elected officials need to make safety a priority.
“If we had 150 kids killed off the Plaza or out south, way north we’d have a different conversation,” Lemon said.
The council begins working on the budget in the fall. It is voted on in February. The mayor says the police department hasn’t presented their budget yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.