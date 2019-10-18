EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri fire marshal is investigating after someone died in a house fire in Excelsior Springs.
Firefighters in Excelsior Springs went to the house in the 200 block of Virginia Road around 3 p.m. on Thursday after someone called and said there was smoke coming out of it.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen.
They were able to get the fire under control after about 30 minutes.
Afterward, they found one person inside who had died.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Firefighters from Lawson and Kearney assisted with putting out the fire. No firefighters were injured.
