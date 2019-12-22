WARRENSBURG, MO (KCTV) -- One person died in a crash in Warrensburg on Sunday afternoon.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, which tweeted about the crash at 1:54 p.m., it happened on westbound Highway 50 east of Highway 13.
The location is outside the town center, but it is still technically part of Warrensburg.
A truck pulling a trailer was going east on Highway 50 when the trailer came unhitched, crossed the median, and hit a vehicle that was going west.
MSHP said one person died in this crash. Another person was injured, but their condition is not known.
Westbound Highway 50 was completely closed at NE 501st Street and traffic was being diverted. One lane was reopened by 3:30 p.m. The road was expected to completely reopen by 5 p.m.
No other information is available.
