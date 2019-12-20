KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department says one person has died from influenza.
This is the first influenza death for Kansas City's 2019/2020 flu season.
The patient was in their 60s and had underlying health conditions, according to the health department.
Influenza can cause dangerous complications for high-risk groups, such as people with compromised immune systems, adults 65 years of age and older, people with asthma, people with heart disease or at risk of stroke, pregnant women, and young children.
As of Dec. 10, there were 212 reported flu cases in KC.
The health department noted that it is not to late for people to get a flu vaccine.
