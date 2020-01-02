GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -- One person died following a three-vehicle crash that happened in Gladstone on Thursday.
The crash happened at about 5:51 p.m. in the area of NE 54th Street and N. Walrond Avenue.
One person died from their injuries.
The two other people sustained serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
