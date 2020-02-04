INDEPENDENCE, MO (AP) -- Authorities say two people have died in less than 24 hours in separate Kansas City area apartment fires.
Independence officials said that one of the victims died Monday at a hospital after being pulled from a blaze at the Hocker Heights complex. A first responder also was treated for a minor injury. The fire was contained to a single unit.
The Kansas City Fire Department said the second victim died early Tuesday at a hospital after a fire in her ground-floor unit. She was in her 60s.
No other information was immediately released about the blazes, including the causes or the names of the victims.
