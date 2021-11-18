KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has released some new data about COVID-19 as it relates to those who have been vaccinated.
"Our team has been hard at work to provide new data to Missourians!" they said. "Additions to our statewide COVID-19 dashboard find that vaccination remains a strong defense against the virus, and that age and health co-morbidities are strongly correlated with 'breakthrough infections.'"
"Breakthrough infections are defined as someone who is fully vaccinated (14 days after completing recommended doses) and are expected in public health because no single vaccine is 100% effective against COVID-19," they said. "Additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for certain populations at this time to boost protection."
Below are the top three things they said they have learned from the data:
- Among 3 million fully vaccinated Missourians, 0.02 percent died of COVID-19
- Missourians that were not fully vaccinated accounted for 90 percent of COVID-19 deaths and 87 percent of cases since Jan. 1, 2021
- Only 2 percent of fully vaccinated Missourians have developed a COVID-19 infection.
The DHSS said, "The data show that the vaccines are safe and effective against infection, severe illness and death caused by COVID-19. A COVID-19 infection can cause serious short-term and long-term complications in individuals of all ages."
The raw data is available by clicking here.
If you would like to get vaccinated, information for those in Missouri is available here.
