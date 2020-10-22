JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has concluded that marijuana from a dispensary is safe after investigating a complaint that said there was mold on it.
The DHSS said they retested the batch and found no evidence that the product posed a health and safety concern.
They said the results of their testing all fell within "acceptable limits" for microbial screening, including mycotoxin concentration. This confirms the original testing conclusions for the batch.
“We appreciate the cooperation of the facilities in this investigation,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “Their quick action and willingness to do whatever it takes to ensure patient safety is encouraging.”
“We encourage all patients to alert us to any concerns they have about any product they purchase. If there are concerns, we would advise that they do not consume any of the product until the situation can be properly investigated,” said Fraker.
On Tuesday, the DHSS alerted more than 200 people who purchased this product that a complaint was being investigated. Since then, the DHSS has received no other reports of mold in the product.
