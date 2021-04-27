WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCTV) – On Tuesday, it was announced that the Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID enforcement date from Oct. 1 of this year to May 3, 2023
The extension was made because the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted states’ ability to issue REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and ID cards, a release from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said. They note that many driver’s licensing agencies still operating at limited capacity.
“Protecting the health, safety, and security of our communities is our top priority,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “As our country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the REAL ID full enforcement deadline will give states needed time to reopen their driver’s licensing operations and ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card.”
Beginning May 3, 2023, every air traveler 18 or older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or other TSA-acceptable form of ID at airport security checkpoints to travel by air domestically.
The release continue to say:
“All 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and four of five U.S. territories covered by the REAL ID Act and related regulations are now compliant with REAL ID security standards and are issuing REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards. However, many state licensing agencies have extended the deadline for renewing expiring licenses due to a widespread shift to appointment-only scheduling protocols during the pandemic that has significantly limited states’ capacity to issue REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards. As a result, only 43 percent of all state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards are currently REAL ID-compliant. DHS and various states also need time to implement requirements mandated by the REAL ID Modernization Act, including changes that will streamline processing by allowing the electronic submission of certain documents.”
For more information about REAL ID, visit www.dhs.gov/real-id.
