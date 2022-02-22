KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A former Kansas City police officer who was found guilty of manslaughter will be allowed to remain out of jail during his appeal process.
Eric DeValkenaere filed a motion at the end of January arguing he should be allowed to remain free during his appeals process because he is not a flight risk and the judge who convicted him found "no evidence of malice" in his conduct.
On Tuesday, a judge granted the motion.
DeValkenaere was found guilty of second degree manslaughter and armed criminal action in November 2021. The conviction carries a mandatory prison term.
He is set to be sentenced in March, and plans to appeal.
DeValkenaere, a white man, testified during his trial that he fired after Lamb pointed a gun at another detective, which other evidence disputed.
Youngs found the officers had no probable cause to believe that Lamb had committed a crime before the shooting, had no arrest warrant and had no search warrant or consent to be on Lamb's property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.